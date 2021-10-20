Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,396,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,205 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.71% of National Vision worth $71,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EYE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 24,429 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,652,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,264,000 after buying an additional 224,038 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $1,010,552.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,167 shares of company stock worth $2,124,560. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EYE opened at $60.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.68. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $64.60.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $549.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EYE shares. TheStreet raised shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of National Vision from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Vision currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.22.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

