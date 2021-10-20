Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 112,634 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,284,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,634 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.29% of Qurate Retail worth $69,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 181.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 86.6% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

QRTEA stock opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.89. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.96. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

