Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 225,369 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,543,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 225,369 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.15% of Huntsman worth $67,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman stock opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.72. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $32.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 76.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

