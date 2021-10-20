Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.22

Shares of Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.22 and last traded at $46.22, with a volume of 808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNGBY shares. Pareto Securities downgraded Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Getinge in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Getinge in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, AlphaValue raised Getinge from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.32 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.16.

Get Getinge alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.88.

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Getinge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.