Getty Realty (GTY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Getty Realty has set its FY 2021 guidance at $1.890-$1.910 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $38.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.56 million. On average, analysts expect Getty Realty to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE GTY opened at $31.28 on Wednesday. Getty Realty has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $34.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 84.78%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GTY shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Getty Realty stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,459 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of Getty Realty worth $7,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

