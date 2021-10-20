Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Down 4.1%

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) shares dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.56 and last traded at $6.56. Approximately 51,695 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 16,918,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.

GEVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gevo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Gevo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a current ratio of 15.34, a quick ratio of 15.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.73.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Gevo had a negative net margin of 4,297.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.58 million. On average, research analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 51,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $411,554.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gevo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gevo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after buying an additional 660,714 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 15,286 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Institutional investors own 36.21% of the company’s stock.

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

