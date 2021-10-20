GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.91

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.91 and last traded at $13.92, with a volume of 485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

GHRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of GH Research in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.25 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GH Research in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GH Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of GH Research in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GH Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.76.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GH Research PLC will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in GH Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,549,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in GH Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,733,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in GH Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,661,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in GH Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,590,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in GH Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

About GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

