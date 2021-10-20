Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Gibraltar Industries to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Gibraltar Industries has set its FY21 guidance at $3.30-3.47 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at $3.300-$3.470 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $348.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Gibraltar Industries to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ROCK opened at $72.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.79. Gibraltar Industries has a 1 year low of $56.97 and a 1 year high of $103.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,282 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,209 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.63% of Gibraltar Industries worth $15,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

