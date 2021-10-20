Gifto 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $15.17 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. During the last week, Gifto has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gifto coin can now be bought for about $0.0469 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. Gifto has a market cap of $36.15 million and $15.17 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gifto alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00041218 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.04 or 0.00190650 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.76 or 0.00092685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Gifto Coin Profile

GTO is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Buying and Selling Gifto

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gifto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gifto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.