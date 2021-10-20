GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) Shares Sold by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 507,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,223 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in GigCapital4 were worth $5,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in GigCapital4 during the second quarter worth $119,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in GigCapital4 during the first quarter worth $120,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in GigCapital4 during the first quarter worth $126,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in GigCapital4 during the first quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the first quarter valued at $148,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GIGGU opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. GigCapital4, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

