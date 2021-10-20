GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,870 ($24.43) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,546.93 ($20.21).

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,402 ($18.32) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £70.55 billion and a PE ratio of 16.14. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,528.80 ($19.97). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,438.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,395.73.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

