Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Up to $7.49

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.49, but opened at $7.81. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $7.81, with a volume of 75 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GB. Partners Group Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,753,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group in the 1st quarter worth $23,200,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,090,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after acquiring an additional 250,313 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 106.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 57,579 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group in the first quarter worth $129,000. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

