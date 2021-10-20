Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:FINX) Shares Up 1.4%

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:FINX)’s share price traded up 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.41 and last traded at $52.40. 168,411 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 220,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.66.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.58.

