GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. Prices IPO at $42.00-$47.00 Per Share (GFS)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) is planning to raise $2.4 billion in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, October 28th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 55,000,000 shares at $42.00-$47.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. generated $5.2 billion in revenue and had a net loss of $111.8 million. The company has a market cap of $23.8 billion.

Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan, Citi Group, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank Securities, HSBC and Jefferies served as the underwriters for the IPO and Baird, Cowen, Needham & Company, Raymond James, Wedbush Securities, Drexel Hamilton, Siebert Williams Shank and Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. were co-managers.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are one of the world’s leading semiconductor foundries. We manufacture complex, feature-rich ICs that enable billions of electronic devices that are pervasive throughout nearly every sector of the global economy. With our specialized foundry manufacturing processes, a library consisting of thousands of IP titles, and differentiated transistor and device technology, we serve a broad range of customers, including the global leaders in IC design, and provide optimized solutions for the function, performance and power requirements of critical applications driving key secular growth end markets. As the only scaled pure-play foundry with a global footprint that is not based in China or Taiwan, we help customers mitigate geopolitical risk and provide greater supply chain certainty. “.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. was founded in 2008 and has 1500 employees. The company is located at 400 Stonebreak Road Extension, Malta, New York 12020, US and can be reached via phone at (518) 305-9013 or on the web at http://www.gf.com/.

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.