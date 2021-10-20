Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,113 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Globant worth $19,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Globant by 7.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the second quarter worth $201,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the second quarter worth $228,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globant alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.90.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $310.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.61 and a beta of 1.31. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $173.34 and a 52 week high of $332.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.49.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $305.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.79 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.15%. Research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.