Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Issues Earnings Results

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Globe Life updated its FY21 guidance to $6.85-7.05 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.95-8.75 EPS.

Shares of GL traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.48. The company had a trading volume of 277,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,515. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Globe Life has a 1-year low of $77.71 and a 1-year high of $108.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 6,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $596,108.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,768.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $131,463.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,350 shares of company stock worth $785,545. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Globe Life stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,374 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of Globe Life worth $28,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.60.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

