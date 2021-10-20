Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.95-8.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.37. Globe Life also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.85-7.05 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GL. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globe Life from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Shares of GL traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.48. 277,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,515. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.54. Globe Life has a twelve month low of $77.71 and a twelve month high of $108.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

In other Globe Life news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $131,463.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 6,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $596,108.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,768.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,350 shares of company stock worth $785,545 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Globe Life stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,374 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Globe Life worth $28,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

