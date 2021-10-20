GoByte (GBX) Price Reaches $0.0448 on Exchanges

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One GoByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0448 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GoByte has a market capitalization of $429,326.34 and $987.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000040 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000354 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

