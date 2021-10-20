goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $194.40.

EHMEF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$167.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$168.00 to C$182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$166.00 to C$207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of goeasy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of EHMEF stock traded up $2.34 on Wednesday, hitting $151.70. The company had a trading volume of 146 shares, compared to its average volume of 799. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.75. goeasy has a twelve month low of $52.30 and a twelve month high of $170.00.

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

