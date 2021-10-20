GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Stock Price Up 4.6%

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)’s share price rose 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.92 and last traded at $5.92. Approximately 4,426 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,257,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.
GOCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James downgraded GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on GoHealth from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.54.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 0.08.
In other GoHealth news, CEO Clinton P. Jones acquired 24,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $113,302.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 277,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,764. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nvx Holdings, Inc. bought 174,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $818,190.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 277,300 shares of company stock worth $1,296,981. Company insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOCO. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of GoHealth by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoHealth by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,398,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,416,000 after purchasing an additional 894,810 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of GoHealth by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of GoHealth by 29,957.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 80,285 shares during the period. 30.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GoHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOCO)
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.
