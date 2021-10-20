Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)’s share price fell 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.47 and last traded at $13.47. 1,426 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,459,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.08.

Several research firms have commented on GLNG. TheStreet downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Golar LNG had a net margin of 109.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.57 million. On average, research analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,852,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,642,000 after buying an additional 151,263 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 3.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,460,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,601,000 after buying an additional 83,510 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at about $24,859,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after buying an additional 19,706 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 4,222.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 823,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after buying an additional 804,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

