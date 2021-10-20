Gold Poker (GPKR) Trading 29.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded up 17.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. One Gold Poker coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded 29.4% higher against the dollar. Gold Poker has a total market cap of $19,797.18 and $71.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00067592 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00072126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.75 or 0.00102648 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,706.30 or 0.99506663 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,155.47 or 0.06390364 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00022230 BTC.

About Gold Poker

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

