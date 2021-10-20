Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX) Shares Bought by Cohanzick Management LLC

Cohanzick Management LLC increased its holdings in Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX) by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,185 shares during the quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Golden Falcon Acquisition worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $560,000. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Falcon Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE GFX remained flat at $$9.77 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,045. Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73.

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Golden Falcon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Falcon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.