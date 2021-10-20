Golden Goose Price Tops $0.0028 on Major Exchanges (GOLD)

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 20th. In the last week, Golden Goose has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $467,989.40 and approximately $79,982.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golden Goose coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00067252 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00071483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.76 or 0.00101322 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,785.97 or 0.99840971 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,087.28 or 0.06203117 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00021076 BTC.

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose was first traded on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Golden Goose Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Goose should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golden Goose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

