GoldenPyrex Hits One Day Volume of $46,709.00 (GPYX)

GoldenPyrex (CURRENCY:GPYX) traded 30.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. GoldenPyrex has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $46,709.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldenPyrex coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, GoldenPyrex has traded 157.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoldenPyrex Coin Profile

GoldenPyrex’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,999,999 coins. GoldenPyrex’s official website is g-pyx.com . GoldenPyrex’s official Twitter account is @gpyx3

GoldenPyrex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldenPyrex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldenPyrex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

