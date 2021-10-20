Goldentree Asset Management Lp Sells 125,503 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 125,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $5,365,253.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 14th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 32,577 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $1,402,439.85.

On Monday, October 4th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 26,169 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $1,106,163.63.

On Friday, October 1st, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 131,847 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $5,563,943.40.

On Monday, September 27th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 2,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $85,140.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 791,813 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $34,356,766.07.

On Monday, September 13th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 100,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $4,199,000.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 31,556 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $1,237,941.88.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 64,450 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $2,434,276.50.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 367,695 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $13,259,081.70.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 100,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $3,384,000.00.

Shares of NYSE CRC traded up $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.54. 1,399,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,111. California Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $45.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.34 and a 200-day moving average of $31.08.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. California Resources had a return on equity of 1,765.75% and a net margin of 263.47%. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on California Resources from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on California Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in California Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,699,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,489,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,617,000.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

