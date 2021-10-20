Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Stock Holdings Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,775 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $10,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSEW. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000.

BATS GSEW opened at $70.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.15.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.