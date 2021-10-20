Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.53

Shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.53 and traded as high as $5.10. Good Times Restaurants shares last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 10,549 shares.

The company has a market cap of $63.89 million, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.53.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 40.90%. The company had revenue of $33.95 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTIM. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 16,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 98,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

About Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Good Times Restaurants, Inc owns, operates and franchises restaurants in Colorado and Wyoming. It operates through the following segments: Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard restaurants; and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

