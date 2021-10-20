Graco (NYSE:GGG) Issues Earnings Results

Graco (NYSE:GGG) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.27 million. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE GGG traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.02. 1,096,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,476. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Graco has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $80.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $1,020,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

