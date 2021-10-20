Graft Market Cap Hits $209,816.19 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Graft coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Graft has traded down 43.7% against the U.S. dollar. Graft has a total market capitalization of $209,816.19 and approximately $29,634.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Graft Profile

Graft is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official website is www.graft.network . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

