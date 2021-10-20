Graham (GHM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Graham (NYSE:GHM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Graham to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Graham (NYSE:GHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $20.16 million for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.
NYSE GHM opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.50. Graham has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $17.44. The stock has a market cap of $142.51 million, a PE ratio of 121.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
A number of brokerages recently commented on GHM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Colliers Securities set a $13.35 target price on Graham in a report on Thursday, July 15th.
Graham Company Profile
Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.
