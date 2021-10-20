Graviocoin (GIO) Trading Up 11.2% This Week

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0601 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $4.33 million and $355.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $207.31 or 0.00319204 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000501 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

