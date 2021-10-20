Gravity Finance Price Reaches $0.0092 (GFI)

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. During the last week, Gravity Finance has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. Gravity Finance has a market cap of $3.26 million and $70,119.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gravity Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00065290 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00069654 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.82 or 0.00102280 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,165.70 or 0.99706032 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,917.54 or 0.06087406 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00021041 BTC.

Gravity Finance Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance . The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Gravity Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gravity Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gravity Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gravity Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.