Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Shares of Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) rose 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.40. Approximately 5,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 18,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

Separately, CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Great Wall Motor in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.50.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

