Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) PT Raised to C$43.00 at TD Securities

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price target increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.10% from the stock’s current price.

GWO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Great-West Lifeco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.45.

GWO traded up C$0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$37.36. 220,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,220. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$37.25. The company has a current ratio of 26.09, a quick ratio of 22.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of C$26.36 and a 12-month high of C$39.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$17.96 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.6609552 EPS for the current year.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Frederick Macoun bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$27.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$189,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$189,896. Also, Senior Officer Garry Macnicholas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.46, for a total value of C$473,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$202,706.02.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

