Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 69,445 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 677,284 shares.The stock last traded at $23.76 and had previously closed at $21.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Brick Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.54.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $373.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.39 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 21.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Kathleen Olsen purchased 9,700 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $247,059.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 90,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

