Grumpy Finance Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,791.00 (GRUMPY)

Grumpy Finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Over the last week, Grumpy Finance has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. Grumpy Finance has a market capitalization of $3.17 million and approximately $11,791.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grumpy Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Grumpy Finance alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00041505 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.55 or 0.00191709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.18 or 0.00092677 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Grumpy Finance Profile

Grumpy Finance (CRYPTO:GRUMPY) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,653,603,542,809 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Grumpy Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grumpy Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grumpy Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grumpy Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grumpy Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.