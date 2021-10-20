Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 301,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. worth $55,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 142.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 604.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $200.12 on Wednesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $112.37 and a 12-month high of $203.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.86.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.53. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $211.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $4.1171 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.39%.

ASR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $191.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.75.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

