Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Trading 6.4% Higher

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)’s share price traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.66 and last traded at $11.62. 25,862 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 765,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.93.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,618,000 after acquiring an additional 11,767 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,783,000 after buying an additional 63,062 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 770,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,330,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,122,000. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

