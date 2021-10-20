Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) will report ($0.90) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.15). Guardant Health posted earnings of ($0.78) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year earnings of ($3.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.39) to ($2.68). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.33) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 116.99%. The business had revenue of $92.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.63 million.

GH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.50.

GH traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, hitting $106.32. The company had a trading volume of 9,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 19.57 and a quick ratio of 19.30. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $96.66 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 0.51.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total value of $640,334.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,715,453. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GH. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,661,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,495,000 after purchasing an additional 642,750 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Guardant Health by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Guardant Health by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Guardant Health by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 235,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,308,000 after acquiring an additional 31,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

