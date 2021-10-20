Guider (GDR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $57.00

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 20th. One Guider coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Guider has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Guider has a market cap of $9,626.49 and approximately $57.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00040572 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.89 or 0.00188832 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00093507 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Guider Coin Profile

Guider is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

