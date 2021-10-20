GXChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $50.85 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $50.85 million and $13.94 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000158 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001161 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000303 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000569 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,667,889 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

