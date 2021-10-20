GYEN (GYEN) Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Over the last week, GYEN has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One GYEN coin can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. GYEN has a market cap of $19.50 million and $1.11 million worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00067368 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.45 or 0.00072120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.78 or 0.00101503 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,928.43 or 1.00214239 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,129.73 or 0.06277376 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00022103 BTC.

About GYEN

GYEN’s total supply is 2,231,221,096 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

GYEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

