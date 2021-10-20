Hacken Token (HAI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $51.98 Million

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. Over the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded 47.7% higher against the dollar. Hacken Token has a total market capitalization of $51.98 million and approximately $7.87 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hacken Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hacken Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00067480 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00072410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.58 or 0.00102471 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65,092.32 or 1.00186125 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,153.03 or 0.06392092 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00022247 BTC.

Hacken Token Profile

Hacken Token was first traded on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 452,501,135 coins. Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Hacken Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hacken Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hacken Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hacken Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hacken Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.