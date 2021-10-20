Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Position Reduced by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,318,437 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 201,905 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.05% of Halliburton worth $215,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 5.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,588,296 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $77,005,000 after buying an additional 171,182 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Halliburton by 13.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,404 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 19,780 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Halliburton by 11.6% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,412,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $55,773,000 after buying an additional 250,123 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 135.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 219,640 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 126,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 2.7% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,813 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, September 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.65.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $26.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.60. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 163.14 and a beta of 2.84.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.69%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

