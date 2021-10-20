Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HAL. Exane BNP Paribas raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.65.

HAL opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $26.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.14 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average of $21.60.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 433.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

