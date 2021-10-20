Handshake (HNS) Trading 27.8% Higher This Week

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Handshake has a market capitalization of $97.53 million and approximately $772,534.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Handshake has traded 27.8% higher against the dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000343 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,919.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,122.96 or 0.06254541 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $207.05 or 0.00314090 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $647.15 or 0.00981726 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.43 or 0.00084085 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.90 or 0.00398821 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.69 or 0.00265000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.68 or 0.00254367 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00004763 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 431,761,869 coins. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

