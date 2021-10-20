Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,241 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,979 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.20% of Hanmi Financial worth $7,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAFC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after buying an additional 155,428 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 106.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 71,255 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 190.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 13.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 672,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,272,000 after buying an additional 39,056 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $614.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.55. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $58.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 27.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.