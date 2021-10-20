Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.11.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HASI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total transaction of $1,168,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,514,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $595,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,981 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HASI opened at $58.38 on Wednesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 22.96 and a current ratio of 22.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.48%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

