Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

HVRRY traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $90.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of $71.85 and a 12-month high of $97.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.29.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Hannover Rück will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.